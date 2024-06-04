Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Hindutva outfits offer prayers to 'Bharat Mata' as Kumaraswamy takes lead in Mandya

They erected cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah next to 'Bharat Mata' and prayed for their success in the election.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 06:40 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 06:40 IST

Mandya (Karnataka): Hindutva outfits in this district headquarters town offered special prayers to ‘Bharat Mata’ (Mother India) as the initial trends showed the NDA candidate H D Kumaraswamy leading in the Lok Sabha segment.

They erected cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah next to 'Bharat Mata' and prayed for their success in the election.

Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) second-in-command and former Chief Minister, is the NDA candidate in Mandya.

Early trends showed him leading.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP contested in 25 constituencies and JD(S) in three in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 segments.

Published 04 June 2024, 06:40 IST
