Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | How Kharge, Rahul's unique 'jugalbandi' helped revive Congress

New Delhi: Their background and tastes are different but Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, separated by at least a generation in age and experience, have one thing in common -- of being a relentless fighter for the causes they believe in.

Congress president Kharge and Rahul worked in tandem for the past almost two years since the former assumed office to set an agenda for the party, which the latter had failed so far. If Rahul ran into old guard in the party for years to implement his own ideas, he found an understanding comrade in Kharge who shared the ideas his younger colleague had.

Hailed by Congress cadres as 'Solillada Saradara', a leader who has faced no defeat, Kharge was in sync with Rahul's pro-poor approach and helped him by removing stumbling blocs within the party by providing him a free passage.