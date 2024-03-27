Lok Sabha elections 2024 | How parties fared in the first parliamentary elections of 1951-52

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are on the horizon, with the Narendra Modi-led BJP looking to secure a third term in power amid a fight back by a united opposition, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
The Narendra Modi government stormed into power in 2014, shattering the Congress' historical hold on the country, something the grand old party had enjoyed since the first general elections in independent India.
The first Lok Sabha polls in the country post-Independence were held between October 25, 1951 and February 21, 1952 and saw 489 Lower House seats up for grabs.
Given India's inexperience in holding polls and other logistical difficulties, the election took place in a whopping 68 phases, lasting for well over 4 months.
1,949 candidates contested the 489 seats, while there were a total of 173,212,343 registered voters at the time.
As for contesting parties, 53 political parties contested the 1951-52 elections, but few were able to make a mark electorally.
When the results were declared, the Congress bagged nearly 45 per cent of the vote share, translating into victories in 364 seats.
A distant second was the Communist Party of India (CPI), which managed to win a meagre 16 seats, making it the main opposition.
The erstwhile Socialist Party came third, winning in 12 seats, while the Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party badded nine seats. The People's Democratic Front came fifth, with seven seats.
The 1951-52 polls also saw 37 independent candidates win.
(Published 27 March 2024, 11:35 IST)