Lok Sabha elections 2024 | How parties fared in the first parliamentary elections of 1951-52

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are on the horizon, with the Narendra Modi-led BJP looking to secure a third term in power amid a fight back by a united opposition, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

The Narendra Modi government stormed into power in 2014, shattering the Congress' historical hold on the country, something the grand old party had enjoyed since the first general elections in independent India.

The first Lok Sabha polls in the country post-Independence were held between October 25, 1951 and February 21, 1952 and saw 489 Lower House seats up for grabs.