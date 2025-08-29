<p>Bengaluru: Over 2.19 lakh Ganesha idols were immersed in mobile tankers and kalyanis set up across lakes within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.</p>.<p>Most immersions took place in the South zone, followed by West and East.</p>.<p>The BBMP had readied 41 lakes and 489 temporary tanks for the immersion.</p>.<p>BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said that necessary arrangements were made across the city. "We had communicated against immersing idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP), but there were instances of people bringing them. We cannot stop them outright as it is a sensitive issue, but will seek an explanation,” he said.</p>.Nearly 30,000 Ganesh idols immersed after one-and-half days in Mumbai.<p><strong>City police ban liquor sales </strong></p>.<p>To ensure the peaceful conduct of mass idol immersion and procession, the Bengaluru city has ordered a ban on the sale of liquor in multiple police station limits across the city. </p>.<p>The order, issued by Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, cites concerns over potential disturbances to law and order under the influence of alcohol.</p>