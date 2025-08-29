Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Over 2.19 lakh Ganesha idols immersed in BBMP limits

Most immersions took place in the South zone, followed by West and East.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 20:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 20:18 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGanesh Chathurti

Follow us on :

Follow Us