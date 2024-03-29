Lok Sabha elections 2024: How to cast your vote if you are a soldier on duty

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has kick-started the race for 18th Lok Sabha after announcing the schedule on March 16. According to the poll body's announcement, the elections will unfold in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1.
The right to vote is guaranteed to all citizens by the constitution. The ECI has, over the years, worked hard to ensure voters can avail their constitutional right of voting even in the remotest corner of the country.
The poll body, along with the Indian government, have eased out the electoral registration process so that the maximum number of people can cast their ballot, including armed forces personnel and their families.
Here is a look at the process of how men in uniform who protect the sovereignty of the country can vote in the Lok Sabha elections.
According to the ECI, a person who is in the Armed Forces of India, or belongs to the Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBF; GREF in Border Road Organisation; Central Industrial Security Force or is employed under the Indian government in a post outside the country or is a member of the Armed Police Force of a state and serving outside the state can enroll as a service voter.
After finding out the name of your constituency and part in the district/state of residence, the person can fill 2 copies of Form 2 for armed forces; Form 2A for armed police force; Form 3 for government officials serving abroad.
The person can submit the forms to the record or nodal officer. The wife of a service voter will be enrolled as a service voter on the basis of declaration made by her husband in the form and no separate declaration is required to be made by the wife.
Alternatively, service voter can also opt to enroll as a general elector at the place of posting, if it’s a peace posting.
When elections are announced, the returning officer of the constituency sends the postal ballot in which the service voter can record their vote and seal the cover.
A service voter can record the vote by placing clearly a mark opposite the name of the candidate of his/her choice on the ballot paper.
After recording the vote, the service voter has to sign the declaration in Form 13A after which the commanding officer of the unit will attest the voter’s signature which needs to be given to the Returning Officer by post or messenger.