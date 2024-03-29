Lok Sabha elections 2024: How to cast your vote if you are a soldier on duty

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has kick-started the race for 18th Lok Sabha after announcing the schedule on March 16. According to the poll body's announcement, the elections will unfold in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1.

The right to vote is guaranteed to all citizens by the constitution. The ECI has, over the years, worked hard to ensure voters can avail their constitutional right of voting even in the remotest corner of the country.

The poll body, along with the Indian government, have eased out the electoral registration process so that the maximum number of people can cast their ballot, including armed forces personnel and their families.

Here is a look at the process of how men in uniform who protect the sovereignty of the country can vote in the Lok Sabha elections.