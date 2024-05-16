Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I had helped Modi when he was Gujarat CM', claims Sharad Pawar

Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister and ex-defence minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government, was the Union Agriculture Minister in the Dr Manmohan Singh-headed Congress-led UPA government.

Talking to reporters, Pawar said that he had helped Modi tackle the agrarian crisis when the latter was the chief minister.

“He used to come to me with the problems of the agriculture sector and even took me to Gujarat. Once he wanted to visit Israel so I took him there. Whatever Modi says now I am not concerned,” said Pawar, the longest-serving Agriculture Minister.

Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in July 2017.

In his rallies, Modi had been attacking Pawar, describing his party as 'nakli NCP' . Modi subtly called Pawar 'bhatakti aatma', without taking his name—the comment that has not gone down well.

“There is a ‘bhatakti aatma’ in Maharashtr. If it does not manage success it spoils others’ good work. Maharashtra has been a victim of it,” Modi has said in his Pune rally.

"Previously, under decades of Congress-rule, despite having an Agriculture Minister from Maharashtra, farmers were neglected. Under Congress rule, false promises were made; no resources were distributed to the needy,” he said, hitting out Pawar, in his Nashik rally.