Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | If Ambedkar wasn't there, Nehru would not have allowed reservations: PM Modi

Motihari (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Congress, accusing its top leaders, including first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, of having 'opposed' reservations for deprived castes.

"Had it not been for Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Nehru would have never agreed to quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs. Nehru had made his views clear on the issue in letters he wrote to the then chief ministers in the country," claimed Modi at a rally in Purbi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

"This has been the Congress' trait under successive prime ministers. Be it, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi, they all opposed reservations. SCs, STs and OBCs have never got respect from the Congress," the PM added.