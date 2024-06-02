Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In open letter to Election Commission, Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for 'free, transparent' counting on June 4

New Delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha wrote an open letter on Sunday to the Election Commission of India urging to ensure 'free and transparent' counting.

Counting for the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on June 4.

In the open letter, the SKM, which had spearheaded the protests against the now-withdrawn farm laws, said they are apprehensive about tampering in the counting process.

"On behalf of the farmers across India, we wish to bring to your kind attention our apprehension on any eventuality of tampering with the counting process - scheduled for June 4, 2024, to subvert the people's verdict to help the present regime to cling on power," the SKM said.