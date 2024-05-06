Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Phase 3, acid test for BJP in Karnataka, Maharashtra & Gujarat

New Delhi: As the polling in the third phase for Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on Tuesday, three states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra and even Gujarat -- will prove to be the acid test for the BJP.

Sources within the BJP said that as this phase features some of the seats where the BJP has traditionally done well, it hopes to recover some of the losses that it faced in the first and second phase.

A senior party leader said that along with Bihar, Maharashtra has accounted for most of the party’s focus seats.

One of the states where the BJP needs to prove its mettle is Karnataka, a state where it seems to be slipping electorally. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, the BJP won 27 of Karnataka’s 28 seats, but since then, the party lost the assembly elections in 2023. A senior party leader confided that winning 20, too, could prove to be tough this time.

“The Congress is using the Prajwal Revanna case to counter our campaign, but we will hold our ground in the traditional seats,” the leader said.

The BJP’s central command, despite entrusting the state’s affairs with BS Yedyurappa’s son, has faced rebellion -- KS Eshwarappa and local Hassan leader Deve Rajegowda are examples.