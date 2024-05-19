Protest over student suicides at PES University

Dushyant Dubey, a social worker who uses the moniker St Broseph on social media, said, “Nine months ago, we staged a protest to get justice for Aditya Prabhu at this very spot. The slogans raised that day were ‘No More Student Deaths’, and ‘Investigate PES University’. Since then, letters and several memorandums were submitted to the Government of Karnataka and the Central Education Minister.