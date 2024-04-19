Lok Sabha elections 2024: India begins voting in gigantic election as Modi seeks historic third term

Kairana/Chennai: India began voting on Friday in the world's largest election as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a historic third term in office on the back of growth, welfare, his personal popularity and Hindu nationalism.

The vote pits Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against an alliance of two dozen opposition parties which is challenging him with promises of increased affirmative action, more handouts and what they say is the need to save democratic institutions from Modi's dictatorial rule.

The gigantic exercise involving almost one billion voters will be spread over seven days across the world's most populous country in the peak of the summer heat. It ends on June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Follow our live coverage of the first phase of polling in India's Lok Sabha elections!

On Friday, in the largest of the seven phases, 166 million voters in 102 constituencies across 21 states and territories will vote.

Surveys suggest BJP will easily win a majority even though voters have serious concerns about unemployment, inflation and rural distress in the world's fastest growing major economy, with the spotlight being on whether BJP can improve on its 2019 victory and by how much.

"In the next five years, we will take our nation into the top three economies of the world, launch a final and decisive assault against poverty, open up newer avenues of growth ... unveil the next generation of reforms, and take a number of pro-people decisions and actions," Modi wrote in the BJP’s election manifesto.