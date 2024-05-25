Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc has crossed halfway mark of 272 seats, on course for tally of over 350 seats: Congress

"Even his acolytes have taken to the PM's latest re-branding - Puri candidate Sambit Patra proclaimed that even Lord Jagannath is a 'bhakt' of the outgoing PM. The voters of India will teach them both a lesson in humility," he added.

Ramesh said this election has continued to centre around the Congress party's positive campaign.

"Our Nyay Patra and guarantees are the focus of the messaging of all parties. The slogan of 'Khata-Khat' has captured the imagination of the people, to the extent that even the outgoing PM has been forced to respond to it. The announcement of our final Guarantee - of doubling the allotment of free foodgrain for each individual under the National Food Security Act - has caught fire in North and East India," Ramesh said.

He further said the "continued slumber" of the Election Commission has been unfortunate.

Ramesh alleged that the BJP, with the "outgoing PM leading from the front, commits violations of the Model Code of Conduct on a daily basis".

"The use of religious symbols in polling, advertisements on polling day, videos on social media showing repeat-voting by BJP workers: they have all raised questions about the ECI's ability to hold the outgoing PM accountable. We also continue to hope for immediate publication of turnout figures as soon as possible after the conclusion of voting," Ramesh said.

The EC's refusal to publish Form 17C publicly is "antithetical" to ideals of transparency and erodes trust in the election system, he said.

"Every single ground report is very clear. 'Hawa badal rahi hai, Aandhi ban rahi hain'. The I.N.D.I.A. Janbandhan is set to sweep the NDA away. June 4th is coming!" Ramesh said.