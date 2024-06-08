Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders offered PM post to Nitish Kumar only after polls: JD(U)

A day before Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister for the third time, JD(U) has claimed that I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders offered Nitish Kumar the post of PM if he would join the opposition alliance and help them form the government.
Talking about the party’s decision to leave I.N.D.I.A. bloc to join the NDA during Lok Sabha 2024 elections, JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi told PTI that the I.N.D.I.A. leaders were unwilling to make Nitish convenor of the bloc, but approached him with the PM post only after the NDA won simple majority in the elections.
He also accused Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee of hatching a "conspiracy" by "recommending Mallikarjun Kharge’s name for the post of Prime Minister when it had been decided that there will be no PM face".
“All the regional partners were in favour of making Nitish Kumar the convenor but in a conspiracy, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee recommended Mallikarjun Kharge’s name for the post of Prime Minister when it had been decided that there will be no PM face. A senior Congress leader raised questions on Nitish Kumar becoming the convenor... facing such humiliation was not acceptable to our rank and file. We understood their intention and JD(U) broke off its relations with them and joined the NDA. After the elections, those leaders of I.N.D.I. alliance who did not want Nitish Kumar to become the convenor offered him the post of Prime Minister. We have phone records attesting to this." Tyagi told PTI.
VIDEO | Here’s what JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi said on the party’s decision to leave INDIA bloc to join the NDA during Lok Sabha 2024 elections.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2024
“All the regional partners were in favour of making Nitish Kumar the convenor but in a conspiracy, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata… pic.twitter.com/6CeCn9quBC
Meanwhile, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term, equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, amid hectic parleys involving BJP leadership and allies over the share of berths of different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance in the new government.
Senior BJP leaders such as Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party president J P Nadda have been consulting the allies, including Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, to finalise their share of representation in the government.
There is a view that heavyweight portfolios like home, finance, defence and external affairs besides education and culture, two ministries with strong ideological hues, will be kept by the BJP, while its allies can get anywhere between five to eight cabinet berths.
(With PTI inputs)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.