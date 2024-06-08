Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders offered PM post to Nitish Kumar only after polls: JD(U)

He also accused Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee of hatching a "conspiracy" by "recommending Mallikarjun Kharge’s name for the post of Prime Minister when it had been decided that there will be no PM face".

“All the regional partners were in favour of making Nitish Kumar the convenor but in a conspiracy, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee recommended Mallikarjun Kharge’s name for the post of Prime Minister when it had been decided that there will be no PM face. A senior Congress leader raised questions on Nitish Kumar becoming the convenor... facing such humiliation was not acceptable to our rank and file. We understood their intention and JD(U) broke off its relations with them and joined the NDA. After the elections, those leaders of I.N.D.I. alliance who did not want Nitish Kumar to become the convenor offered him the post of Prime Minister. We have phone records attesting to this." Tyagi told PTI.