Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc to form next government: Mallikarjun Kharge

He also said that the election is to save the Constitution and asked why PM Modi has not taken action against those talking of changing the Constitution.

"Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. I.N.D.I.A. bloc is going to form the new government on June 4," he said at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.