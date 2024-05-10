Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win at least 50 seats in UP, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate from the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat Alok Misra.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 14:49 IST
Kanpur: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win at least 50 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi was addressing a rally here in support of Congress candidate from the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat Alok Misra.

"(On) June 4, 2024, Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister of India, you take it in writing (from me)", Gandhi said.

"Whatever we had to do, we have done. Now, you will see that in Uttar Pradesh, our alliance is going to get not less than 50 seats. We have stopped the BJP in other states", he said.

Kanpur goes to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

Published 10 May 2024, 14:49 IST
