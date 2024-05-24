Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc winning all 27 UP seats voting in 6th, 7th phases: Akhilesh Yadav

He claimed the BJP's graph has gone downwards in the five phases of polls held so far and the party will be completely wiped out from Purvanchal, the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh.

"The manner in which the Samajwadi-PDA family, along with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, is destroying the BJP, clearly shows that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is going to create history by winning 27 out of the 27 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and seventh phases of elections (in UP)," he said.