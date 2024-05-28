Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. parties will implement 'Talibani rule' in country, says Adityanath

Mau/Ballia/Robertsganj/Varanasi (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties have indicated that they intend to implement Talibani rule in the country and confine women to their homes.
At a poll rally in the Ghosi assembly constituency in support of BJP ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate Arvind Rajbhar, he alleged that the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have a negative mindset.
"They stand against Lord Ram and the nation, denying Dalits and backward communities their rights. Now, they have set their sights on reservations for OBCs," Adityanath said.
"There is talk of taking away reservations meant for OBCs and allocating them to Muslims. But we will not allow this to happen. These rights belong to the OBC caste and we will not allow them to be usurped," he said.
Bhimrao Ambedkar had asserted that religion cannot be the basis of reservation, the chief minister said, adding the opposition parties once again have the objective of dividing the country along the lines of religion but people have discerned their intentions, the chief minister said.
"We must be wary of the I.N.D.I. alliance as they proclaim that if they come to power, they will impose inheritance tax. This tax is akin to Aurangzeb's 'Jizya tax'. Moreover, they declare that if they assume power, they will enforce personal laws, indicating their desire to implement Talibani and Sharia law in the country," he said.
"However, they fail to recognise that this nation operates under the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. We will not tolerate the revival of the deplorable practice of triple talaq in our country," he said, adding that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties intend to confine women to their homes.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation's stature and the dignity of every Indian have risen globally over the past decade. Consequently, the slogan of 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Abki Bar 400 Paar' reverberates throughout the country, Adityanath said.
The nation has better security now and major development projects are underway. The rights of the poor are being upheld and free ration is being provided to 80 crore people in the country, he said.
"Additionally, 60 crore people are benefiting from health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat. As many as 12 crore farmers benefit from the Kisan Samman Nidhi, and toilets have been constructed in 12 crore households. All this has been achieved due to Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership," he said.
From June 4, every person above the age of 70 will be provided an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per year, Adityanath added.
Addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, the chief minister said Kashi, counted among the most ancient cities, was neglected for 70 years but it was transformed in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
Modi has changed the fate of Varanasi, which is the prime minister's parliamentary constituency, along with the rest of the country. During Congress rule, terrorist incidents used to take place in the city, Adityanath said.
Under Modi's leadership, he said, world-class infrastructure is being built in Kashi. The construction of the country's largest ropeway has begun in Kashi and it will connect Cantt station to Baba Vishwanath Dham by the end of the year, he said.
He urged the people of Varanasi to ensure a record-breaking victory for Modi.
Speaking at a public meeting in Ghazipur to rally support for BJP's Ballia candidate Neeraj Shekhar, Adityanath said that the clearing out of the mafia from Uttar Pradesh has resulted in large-scale investment flow into the Purvanchal region of the state.
The chief minister said the projects being set up in the region will facilitate jobs for many youths from the region.
Targeting the SP, Adityanath said that while the party had 'vowed to kill the poor', he resolved to eliminate the mafia from Uttar Pradesh and also succeeded in this pursuit.
In Sonbhadra, Adityanath said, 'Prime Minister Modi is deeply committed to India's development and heritage. A testament to this is the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after 500 years.' He said Modi has declared that 2025 will be dedicated to Birsa Munda, a great freedom fighter who sacrificed everything for India's independence and worked tirelessly to unite the tribal communities.