Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Infiltration continuing unabated in West Bengal under TMC rule, alleges Amit Shah

Malda (West Bengal): Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that infiltration was continuing unabated in West Bengal under the TMC regime.

Shah, addressing a roadshow in the Malda South constituency, also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Under the Trinamool Congress rule, infiltration is continuing unabated. Mamata didi is opposing the CAA and not allowing refugees to get citizenship. If you want to stop infiltration and corruption, vote for the BJP," alleged Shah.