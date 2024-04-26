Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Jitters as parties look for signs in voter turnout

Bengaluru: BJP and Congress have kept their fingers crossed amid jitters over Friday’s voter turnout numbers as both camps sat down to dissect the polling data.

As per provisional figures, the voter turnout on Friday was 69.23 per cent across 14 Lok Sabha segments. It was 68.95 per cent five years ago.

While political pundits say that voter turnout is not definitive enough to predict poll outcomes, both BJP and Congress expressed confidence that their respective candidates received a good chunk of votes.

BJP general secretary V Sunil Kumar, the convener for the party's Lok Sabha election management committee in Karnataka, said the party received “satisfactory” amount of votes during Friday’s polling.