Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JJP announces candidates for 5 seats in Haryana

Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Monday announced the names of five more Lok Sabha candidates from Haryana, fielding its youth wing state chief Ravinder Sangwan from Rohtak.

The JJP fielded Kiran Punia from Ambala, Palaram Saini from Kurukshetra, Devender Kadiyan from Karnal and Bhupinder Malik from Sonipat, according to a party statement.

The party picked Rajinder Madaan for the Karnal assembly bypoll, which will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on May 25.