Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Pralhad Joshi, Kumaraswamy likely to join Modi 3.0 Cabinet on Sunday from Karnataka

New Delhi: Five leaders from Karnataka including senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi are likely to take oath as Cabinet ministers on Sunday.
The Members of Parliament (MPs) likely to take oath as members of the Council of Ministers include Rajya Sabha member Nirmala Sitharaman, Bengaluru North Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje and Tumakuru Lok Sabha member V Somanna from BJP.
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who is the Mandya Lok Sabha member will also join the Union Cabinet today since he is an alliance partner. All MPs who will be part of the Council of Ministers attended the tea programme at the PM’s residence in New Delhi at 11.30 am.
Oath taking ceremony will take place at Raashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening at 7.15 pm.
Hubballi-Dharwad Lok Sabha member Joshi served as Parliamentary Affairs minister, Coal minister in Modi government. Nirmala Sitharaman served as Finance Minister, while Shobha Karandlaje served as Minister of state for Agriculture.
Shobha Karandlaje will represent Vokkaliga community from Karnataka once inducted in the Cabinet, while Somanna will represent the Lingayat community, sources in the BJP said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 09 June 2024, 09:00 IST