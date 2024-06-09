Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Pralhad Joshi, Kumaraswamy likely to join Modi 3.0 Cabinet on Sunday from Karnataka

New Delhi: Five leaders from Karnataka including senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi are likely to take oath as Cabinet ministers on Sunday.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) likely to take oath as members of the Council of Ministers include Rajya Sabha member Nirmala Sitharaman, Bengaluru North Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje and Tumakuru Lok Sabha member V Somanna from BJP.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who is the Mandya Lok Sabha member will also join the Union Cabinet today since he is an alliance partner. All MPs who will be part of the Council of Ministers attended the tea programme at the PM’s residence in New Delhi at 11.30 am.

Oath taking ceremony will take place at Raashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening at 7.15 pm.