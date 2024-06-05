Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Kingmaker' Nitish Kumar shares same flight with I.N.D.I.A. bloc leader Tejashwi Yadav, sparks off speculations

Other NDA partners in Bihar - Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) – have won five and one seats each respectively.

Yadav, before leaving for Delhi, told reporters, "RJD has increased its number of seats in Parliament and garnered over one crore votes. Our performance has been very good. We had contested the elections on real issues. The INDIA bloc got the blessings of Lord Ram. One thing is very clear... the Modi factor is now finished. BJP is now dependent on its allies for majority... We will obviously try", he said, while responding to a query on whether the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will try to form the government.

Meanwhile, Paswan and his winning MPs called on Kumar in the morning and "congratulated him and sought his blessings".