Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |List of constituencies and states going to polls in Phase 7

The stage is all set for the seventh and the last phase of General elections 2024, which will see voting on June 1. This will mark the end of the election marathon that began on April 19, 2024 and witnessed voting in 486 Lok Sabha seats in 6 phases so far.

In the last phase, the voters will exercise their franchise in 57 seats across 8 States/UTs, including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Counting of votes will take place on 4th June.