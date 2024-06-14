Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Manipur Naga body 'bars' Congress MP, 2 others from public platforms for defying poll diktat

Guwahati: United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of the Nagas in Manipur 'barred' Alfred K S Arthur, the newly elected Lok Sabha member of Congress from Outer Manipur seat and two other independent candidates from appearing in community platforms for seven years for violating its diktat by contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Days before the polls, the UNC issued a statement announcing Timothy Zimik, a candidate of BJP-backed Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate as 'unanimous candidate of the Nagas' for Outer Manipur seat, where Nagas and Kukis are dominant factors. But Zimik, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, lost to Arthur of Congress by over 85,000 votes. NPF had won the Outer Manipur seat in 2019.