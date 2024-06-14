Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Manipur Naga body 'bars' Congress MP, 2 others from public platforms for defying poll diktat

Guwahati: United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of the Nagas in Manipur 'barred' Alfred K S Arthur, the newly elected Lok Sabha member of Congress from Outer Manipur seat and two other independent candidates from appearing in community platforms for seven years for violating its diktat by contesting the Lok Sabha polls.
Days before the polls, the UNC issued a statement announcing Timothy Zimik, a candidate of BJP-backed Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate as 'unanimous candidate of the Nagas' for Outer Manipur seat, where Nagas and Kukis are dominant factors. But Zimik, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, lost to Arthur of Congress by over 85,000 votes. NPF had won the Outer Manipur seat in 2019.
Two other Naga candidates, S Kho John and Allyson Abonmai also got over 89,000 and 15,000 votes, respectively. Arthur is a former MLA in Manipur. Only Naga candidates contested the polls in Outer Manipur seat as the Kukis decided not to contest the polls in view of the conflict with the Meities since May last year.
The victory of the Congress candidate despite its diktat came as an embarrassment to the UNC, which used to enjoy clout in the Naga society.
In a public notification on Wednesday (June 13), the UNC said the action was taken as they "purposively defied and failed to respect and honour the position“ of the council in the Lok Sabha elections and “their willful attempt to challenge the Naga peoples’ position and its spirit of unity."
The Naga body asked all its constituent units, subordinate or associate units and the Naga populace to "uphold the resolution and enforce it accordingly in their respective jurisdiction."
The ruling BJP also lost the Inner Manipur seat to Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a JNU teacher-turned Congress candidate. Meiteis are in majority in Inner Manipur seat. NPF is an ally of the NDA.
Published 14 June 2024, 16:32 IST