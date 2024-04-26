Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: M V Jayarajan

A hardcore CPM leader— M V Jayarajan is one among the three Jayarajan's of the CPM's 'Kannur lobby', a commonly used term for the CPM's stronghold Kannur in north Kerala.

There used to be a saying that nothing will take place in Kannur without the knowledge of any of the Jayarajans. Former MLA and senior CPM leader P Jayarajan and left-front convenor E P Jayarajan are the other two.

A two-time MLA from Edakkad in Kannur in 1996 and 2001, M V Jayarajan has been serving as district secretary of the party in its stronghold Kannur when the task of wresting the Kannur seat from Congress came up. Even as Kannur's sitting MP Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran wanted to keep off from the electoral fray, he was forced to change the decision and remain in the fray as CPM decided to field Jayarajan.

Jayarajan, who also served as private secretary to the chief minister during the first term of Pinaryi Vijayan, was sentenced to six months in 2012 for making a derogatory remark, 'sumbhan' (idiot), against a Kerala High Court judge. He had also made harsh remarks against police officials.

The re-entry of the prominent CPM leader into the electoral fray after more than two decades could be a boost to the party cadre.

Follow our 2024 Lok Sabha polls coverage here