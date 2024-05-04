Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Modi afraid of Left's ideological influence': CPI's D Raja

There are two aspects. One, it is important for the Left to continue to be a force to reckon with. It is important for the Left to play an active role in shaping the policies of the country and mobilising the people to fight for rights. Secondly, unless the Left remains strong, it is difficult to contain the emerging right-wing forces in the country. One should not forget that the decline of the Left helped the right-wing forces to emerge as a strong force in India. This has to be understood by other secular democratic parties. The Left is the only uncompromising force against right-wing communal fascist political forces. So, the Left will have to increase its strength in Parliament. It should have a good presence in Parliament. In the last Lok Sabha, we had only five members -- two each for CPI and CPI(M) in Tamil Nadu and one for CPI(M) in Kerala. This time we must see that number go up. That will give confidence not only for the Left movement but for other democratic forces also.