Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi government playing with national security by 'imposing' Agnipath scheme, says Congress

His attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that the Department of Military Affairs is 'actively' taking stock of the feedback on serving Agniveers from the services to analyse the effects of their induction to make the commensurate changes suitable for the Army, Air Force and the Navy.

In a post on X Ramesh said, "The Indian Armed Forces need to maintain a dense/continuous deployment of personnel along Eastern Ladakh to protect against Chinese aggression."