Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi roadshow in Mumbai post Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy sparks political row

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mumbai roadshow has sparked off a political issue in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lashing out at the BJP-led Maha Yuti for putting people of the financial capital into inconvenience and being insensitive in the wake of the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy.

The toll in the hoarding collapse has mounted to 16 with two more bodies being recovered from the debris.

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the BJP for the PM's roadshow.