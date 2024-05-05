Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Need to retain democracy which everyone feels is in danger: Shahu Maharaj

Kolhapur: Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who has taken political plunge this Lok Sabha Elections, on Sunday said that India needs to "retain" democracy and "protect" Constitution as it is in "danger".

Speaking exclusively to DH, the 76-year-old leader, who is the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance’s candidate for Kolhapur seat and contesting on a Congress ticket, said, "Our Constitution gives us several rights and liberties, and one of them is the right to vote. We have to seek change through ballot and respect the ballot…democracy is the cornerstone of society and must be protected at all costs.”

The descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu of Kolhapur added, "There is an ongoing debate on democracy vs dictatorship. I come from a family which had legendary democrats like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, my great-grandfather. He had a close association with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Somewhere we have to take a stand and hence I decided to contest."

On being asked why did he decide to contest the polls on Congress ticket, he said: “Congress is the grand old party with a legacy. For me, it was a natural choice. In fact, all parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi were unanimous on my name and the leaders of the three parties had approached me. Other parties too had supported me. It is the oldest political outfit in the country and a pan-India party, associated with the He Independence movement.”