Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Needing help to stay in office, Modi no longer appears all-powerful

He crisscrossed the country for more than 200 rallies over about two months and gave dozens of interviews, hoping to use his charismatic appeal to paper over any weaknesses in his party. In speeches, he often veered from his party's message of a rising India to counter accusations that he privileged business and caste elites. He also abandoned his once-subtle dog whistles targeting India's 200 million Muslims, instead demonizing them directly, by name.