Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not star leaders but state bigwigs to campaign as MP's 9 remaining seats to vote on May 13

Bhopal: With the remaining eight parliamentary seats out of total 29 in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to go for polls in the fourth phase on May 13, the campaigning is likely to be centered around state leaders instead of high-profile star campaigners. The tribal dominated Malwa-Nimad region (8 seats) has already witnessed political buzz amid touring by senior leaders in early phases of election campaigning.

Interestingly, of the total 10 reserved seats in the state, five come under Malwa-Nimad region. Here the 3 general seats are Indore, Mandsaur and Khandwa while other five seats namely Dewas (SC), Ujjain (SC), Ratlam-Jhabua (ST), Dhar (ST) and Khargone (ST) are reserved for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe category.