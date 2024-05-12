Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | NOTA could be effective only if more than 50% voters opt for it: Ex-CEC Rawat

The former CEC said if more than 50 per cent of the voters in a seat favour NOTA, only then there is a point in thinking of making this voting option legally effective on the election results.

"More than 50 per cent electors will have to once opt for NOTA in a seat to show the political community that they do not consider candidates with criminal background or other undeserving ones worthy of their votes. Only after this, pressure on Parliament and the Election Commission will increase and they will have to think about changing laws to make NOTA effective on the election results," he said.

The 'NOTA' button was introduced on the electronic voting machines in September 2013 following the Supreme Court's decision.

It was added to the voting options to discourage parties from fielding tainted candidates.

Anil Verma, head of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an electoral reform advocacy group, said that in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections, NOTA got an average of less than two per cent votes.

"To take the NOTA option to the next level, it should be made legally powerful. We believe that if NOTA gets more votes than polled by the candidates in any seat, then the election should be cancelled and a fresh poll should be conducted with new candidates," he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 'NOTA' got the maximum votes in Gopalganj seat of Bihar where 51,660 electors favoured this option and it received around five per cent of the total votes.