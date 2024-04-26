Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Omar, Mehbooba ask EC not to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat

“There is no justification in deferring voting in Anantnag-Rajouri seat. My request to the Election Commission is not to postpone the elections when only 10 days are left in the polling. This will send the wrong message and will have serious consequences,” she said before leaving for Mendhar town to carry forward her campaign.

Mehbooba referred to the alleged rigging in the 1987 assembly elections leading to eruption of militancy in J-K, and said, “We request Election Commission not to do such an adventure as the people in J-K have already suffered a lot and have little faith left in the electoral process.”

She said former prime minister A B Vajpayee had to given an assurance to the people of J-K about free and fair elections from the ramparts of the Red Fort, and “They (BJP) are trying to make it stained once again…You have already not left much with the people of J-K except a vote. You are trying to repeat 1987 which caused bloodshed and turned the valley into a graveyard.” Mehbooba said they first reshaped Anantnag parliamentary constituency, using delimitation as an attempt to rig the elections in their favour.

“Don’t they have knowledge that the Mughal road traditionally remains closed for six months but they joined parts on both sides of Pir Panjal just to rig elections. This is not happening anywhere else in the country,” she said.

She added that the BJP has a lot of money and can press helicopters in service for those they are supporting. “We are the only part which lacks resources and our workers are spending from their own pockets for the past 25 days which we cannot continue for the next 20 days in case polls are postponed.” When asked about the apprehensions of poll postponement in Anantnag-Rajouri, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the EC is an independent institution and whatever decision it takes with regard to elections in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat will be followed by the BJP.