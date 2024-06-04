Lok Sabha Elections 2024: On counting day, social media erupts with quirky memes

When people ask Singh to join them, he replies, "Hum aayenge, zarur ayenge. Hum antim me aayenge" (I'll join, I'll join you in the end).

The TVF show on Amazon Prime became a fodder for most of the quirky memes through different shots and screengrabs.

A few users also found India's love for chai a suitable companion in gripping moments such as election results.

Desi_bhayo88 shared a screengrab from Panchayat season 3 with caption "Mein aur mere Pitaji election results dekhte hue", where Bhushan, aka Banrakas, asks Binod "Ek-ek chai aur bola jaye?" (Shall we have another cup of tea?).

As the trends started turning into solid gains for candidates across party lines, memes reflected the growing suspense.

X user profblackk shared a shot from Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's comedy riot Hera Pheri.

As the trio hatch another plan to make some quick money, Rawal's Babu Bhaiya shares his trepidations and says, "Mera to aisa dhak dhak ho rha hai" (My heart is beating too fast).

Some also quipped on the way voters have used their franchise, giving scattered mandate in states like Maharashtra where the seats got divided among as many as six major parties, as per the trends.

SocialChartered shared the map of the western state with different parliamentary constituencies painted in different party colours, the caption read: "Maharashtra is celebrating Pride Month".

Social media users also took dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who became a butt of joke after switching his allegiance from I.N.D.I.A. to NDA in February.

At the time, Kumar had jokingly said, "I have already told you that we (BJP-JDU) were together earlier. Twice in the middle, I went "idhar udhar." But now, once again I have come "udhar" (to the NDA)," he said.

His political ambivalence has gained him the moniker "Paltu Ram".

One user, manogyaloiwal, shared a photo of a hoarding that reads "Nitish Sabke Hain" (Nitish belongs to everyone) to the caption- "One more time...Switching sides on cards @nitishkumar?".

Another user shared the same photo. The post read, "BJP ki sabse badi chinta" (The biggest worry for the BJP).