<p>Lucknow: Amid the ongoing controversy over ‘I love Mohammed’ posters, Uttar Pradesh chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Sunday said that anyone who tried to disturb the communal amity in the state would be dealt with an iron hand.</p><p>‘’Those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind (conquest of India) will get a ticket for hell,’’ Adityanath said while speaking at a function in Balrampur in the state.</p><p>‘’Some people live in India but they raise such slogans and encourage anti-national activities ... all this will not be allowed on the Indian soil ... we know how to deal with such elements,’’ he added.</p>.Generations will remember: UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns of strict response to any mischief during festivals.<p>The chief minister, apparently referring to Friday’s protests in Bareilly over the poster, said that faith was not something which was to be exhibited at roads. ‘’Those doing so will be dealt with in the same way as we have dealt with the trouble mongers in Bareilly,’’ he remarked.</p><p>Adityanath said that some people were also trying to ruin the future of the children by giving them posters of ‘I love Mohammed’.</p><p>There were many children in the protest in Bareilly on Friday.</p><p>The police have arrested prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Touqir Raza, who had given the call for protest. Hundreds of unidentified people have been booked in connection with the violence during the protest in which 20 cops were also injured.</p><p>According to the sources, the state government was contemplating to slap the stringent NSA on the cleric, who was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the court on Saturday.</p>