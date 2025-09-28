Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind will get ticket for hell': UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid ‘I love Mohammed’ posters row

The chief minister said that faith was not something which was to be exhibited at roads.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 13:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us