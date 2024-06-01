Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike chord with voters, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exuded confidence that people have voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government and said the 'opportunistic INDI Alliance' failed to strike a chord with the voters who rejected their 'regressive politics'.

As polling ended for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said the people have seen his government's track record and the manner in which its work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

"India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India’s Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign," Modi said in a series of posts on X.