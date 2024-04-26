Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 10% polling in Jammu seat in first 2 hours

Jammu: More than 10 per cent of the over 17.8 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha election in the Jammu constituency on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir poll officials said.

The Jammu Lok Sabha seat is one of the 89 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories across the country where polling is being held today.

The polling began at 7 am in 2,416 polling stations across the constituency and is going on peacefully with no untoward incident reported, the officials said, adding that 10.39 per cent votes were polled till 9 am.