Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 67% polling in Ladakh; Kargil records higher turnout than Leh

Leh: Over 67 per cent polling was recorded in Ladakh on Monday in the election to decide the fate of three candidates in the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Union territory, polling officials said here.

They also said that the voter turnout in Kargil was 71.45 per cent and 62.50 per cent in Leh.

Spread over an area of over 59,000 square kilometres -- around 40 times the size of Delhi -- Ladakh is the largest parliamentary constituency in India in terms of area and covers the two districts of Leh and Kargil.

According to the Election Commission, the overall polling percentage was 67.15.