Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |PDP's Srinagar candidate Waheed Para booked for poll code violation

The PDP leader is accused of holding a road show in the areas of Beighpora, Padgampora, Larkipora, Wankanpora, Goripora, Dangerpora, Jangalnad, Batapora, Dhawatoo, Khandaypora and Panzgam in Pulwama on April 27, without any permission from the authorities concerned.

Quoting a report of senior superintendent of police, the complainant said the vehicle-bound rally of Para from PDP office to circular road via Rajpora Chowk, Murran and Peaks crossing was in violation of the MCC.

The candidate violated the MCC despite requests from Pulwama police station SHO (station house officer) and duty magistrate, thereby jeopardizing his security and the security of other persons, the complainant said, adding the delayed response of the PDP district president over the violation was not satisfactory.

Para was also served a notice by the J&K election department earlier this month, objecting to his statement asking youngsters to consider the general elections as a "referendum".

However, the PDP leader defended his remark, in his response on May 10, and said his statement that the "ensuing election is no less than a referendum" only points towards the importance of the polls.