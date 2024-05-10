Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP's Waheed Para defends 'referendum' remark in response to J&K poll body's notice

Referring to the PDP leader's statement, the notice issued to him said, '...this act of yours has the potential of aggravating the differences among communities and can cause discontentment in the society... you are asked to refrain from issuing such statement forthwith and also to make clear the exact context and message you wanted to convey....' Giving para-wise reply to the notice, Para said his statement regarding 'people's silence' or the fact that 'people of Kashmir are not happy with New Delhi' were purely electoral issues that he as a contesting candidate seeking the mandate of the people was lawfully entitled to agitate on and the same cannot be construed to be a violation of the MCC.