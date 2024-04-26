Lok Sabha Elections 2024: People blessed us in assembly polls, they will bless again: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that Congress will win in a majority of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies including Mysore-Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Hassan and Mandya, which have gone for polls on in the second phase.
Speaking to presspersons after casting his vote at his native Siddaramanahundi in Mysuru taluk of Mysuru said, he said, "Atleast Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 benefits of guarantee schemes are directly reaching the bank accounts of each beneficiary. So people have gained confidence in Congress party. They blessed us in Assembly election and they will bless us now also."
Slamming the Narendra Modi over his recent speeches, he said, "The speeches of Narendra Modi over the past three days indicate his desperation, out of fear of losing, as the response of the majority of the 102 LS constituencies for which election was held in the first phase was in favour of I.N.D.I.A. So those speeches are not made by him as PM, they are against the Indian Constitution. As a PM it is his duty to see all the religions equally, as Indian Constitution demands. We have already lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India in this regard and they have assured that they will take action as per law, they should take action, they are yet to take."
He added, "PM Narendra Modi's statement that if people vote for Congress, Mangalyas of women will not be saved, is a provocative speech. It is the agenda of RSS which PM Modi is reflecting in his speech by saying that the reservation of backward class communities, dalits is transferred to minorities. It is 100% lie. As per the report of Chinnappa Reddy, when Veerappa Moily was CM, it was decided to give 4% reservation to muslims under 2B and they still have it."
Responding to counter advertisements of BJP against Congress advertisements, he said, "They all are lies. If they had released the drought relief fund, why did we have to approach the Supreme Court and why would they have directed to release that money to the State."
About BJP's advertisement that the Congress was pickpocketing men's pockets, he said, "I don't have to respond to such cheap Advertisements. What does that mean? We have not increased the excise tax on liquor."
On former PM H D Devegowda claiming credit for giving reservation to minorities, he said, "H D Devegowda's speeches are opportunistic. It is the strategy of Devegowda to shed tears as he believes in family politics and wants his family members to win. They are artificial tears. What is there to shed tears? In Politics as per Indian Constitution, if people bless, they will remain in politics, else no. What is there to shed tears in it?"
