Lok Sabha Elections 2024: People from 5 Maoist-hit villages cast votes in own area for first time since Jharkhand's formation

Earlier, the voters of Garia, Amkudar, Pathel, Baniabandh and Sikid villages in Kanhachatti block had to walk for 10-11 km on difficult terrain to exercise their franchise in polling stations at either Kendua, Sahore or Jashpur.