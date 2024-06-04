Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi wins from Varanasi for 3rd consecutive term, victory margin lowest

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai.
The victory margin of Modi this time is 1,52,513, which is less than his victory margins of 2019 and 2014.
In 2019, Modi's victory margin was 4,79,505. He defeated SP's Shalini Yadav that time while Congress' Ajay Rai was the runner up.
In 2014, Modi had won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes when he defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.
This time, the BJP leaders were claiming that PM Modi's victory margin will create a record.
Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here
Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 04 June 2024, 12:20 IST