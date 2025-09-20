Bengaluru: Awareness drive on early sepsis intervention held at Victoria Hospital

<p>Bengaluru: A group of interventionists has organised an awareness programme at Victoria Hospital to promote early intervention and timely treatment for sepsis.</p>.<p>Sepsis, a life-threatening condition, is among the leading causes of ICU deaths linked to heart attacks and other critical illnesses, the World Health Organisation (WHO) states.</p>.<p>Intensive Care Unit (ICU) specialists are pushing for greater awareness, early use of antibiotics, and swift source control to improve survival rates.</p>.<p>Intensivist Dr Pooja Murthy told DH: "If sepsis goes undiagnosed because of a pus pocket, it has to be drained within 12 hours. The longer it takes, the lower the survival rate. Early identification remains the key."</p>.<p>Persons with diabetes, especially the uncontrolled type, the elderly, infants, those with suppressed immunity, and people with chronic illnesses are most vulnerable to sepsis.</p>.<p>"Wounds on the feet of diabetics do not heal and it is better to be treated as it would lead to infection causing sepsis,” said Dr Rajavardhan, intensivist.</p>.Karnataka creates surveillance panel as stillbirth rates surge .<p><strong>Causes of sepsis </strong></p>.<p>Pneumonia, urinary tract infections, or untreated skin wounds can cause sepsis when ignored. Secondary infections often occur in hospitals due to frequent visits by extended families.</p>.<p>“It is important for the well-being of patients to limit visitations,” added Dr Rajavardhan.</p>.<p>Victoria Hospital sees about 250 ICU admissions every month, of which 60%–70% are cases of sepsis, officials said.</p>.<p><strong>High cost a deterrent</strong></p>.<p>Treatment for sepsis poses a heavy financial burden as it requires ICU care.</p>.<p>“The treatment is not very affordable as ventilator facilities are required in serious cases and the treatment has to be done in the ICU,” said Dr Divya Dinakar, intensivist.</p>.<p>Untreated sepsis is extremely fatal, leading to multiple organ failure and death.</p>.<p>Dr Natesh, interventionist, said, “When an organ is infected, delay leads to infection entering the blood stream. It leads to infection in the blood and multiple organs and death.”</p>.<p>Doctors also warned against indiscriminate use of over-the-counter antibiotics, which build resistance and force the use of stronger medications in higher dosages.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Symptoms of sepsis: </span>High fever, rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure, confusion or disorientation.</p>