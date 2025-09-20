Karnataka creates surveillance panel as stillbirth rates surge  

<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Health and Family Welfare formed a Stillbirth Surveillance and Response committee (SBSR) on Thursday to combat rising stillbirth rates statewide.</p>.<p>Department data from August has shown Karnataka recorded 3.41% stillbirths per 1,000 births, which spiked to 9.8% in some districts, triggering alarm.</p>.<p>Haveri recorded the highest deaths, followed by Dharwad, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru. Authorities found sharp increases even in districts that previously reported minimal or zero stillbirths.</p>.<p>The committee will track stillbirth numbers and causes, following International Classification of Diseases for Perinatal Mortality guidelines (ICD-PM).</p>.'No information withheld in Aland voter case': Election Commission hits back at Rahul Gandhi.<p>Hospital nodal officers must report deaths within 24 hours to district and state officials.</p>.<p>The panel will examine preventable deaths and use data to inspect districts with the highest cases. It will also identify treatment gaps and recommend solutions to the health department.</p>.<p>Failing to register deaths will result in serious charges against hospital officials, while government officials will face internal investigations for failing to register cases.</p>.<p>Conversely, private hospitals failing to register deaths will face action under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2007.</p>