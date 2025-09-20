KRCL to switch to non-monsoon timetable from Sept 2

<p>Bengaluru: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will implement the non-monsoon timetable for the following trains departing from their originating stations on and after September 21: </p>.<p>Train number 12741/12742 Vasco Da Gama-Patna-Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express. </p>.<p>Train number 11097/11098 Pune-Ernakulam-Pune Poorna Weekly Express. </p>.<p>Train number 16595/16596 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express. </p>.Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries shun training fearing loss of allowance.<p>Train number 16515/16516 Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur Tri-Weekly Express. </p>.<p>Train number 16585/16586 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express. </p>.<p>The railways has asked passengers to take note of the revised timings before commencing their journey. </p>.<p>For details on the monsoon timings, visit https://swr.indianrailways.gov.in/view_detail.jsp?lang=0&dcd=8770&id=0,4,268. </p>