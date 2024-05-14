Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi

Eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and other NDA leaders.