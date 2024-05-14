Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi

Eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and other NDA leaders.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 08:19 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 08:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers.

Credit: PTI Photo

Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple.

Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with his party leaders on the day he files his nomination papers for the general elections in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with his party leaders on the day he files his nomination papers for the general elections in Varanasi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures on the day he files his nomination papers for the general elections in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures on the day he files his nomination papers for the general elections in Varanasi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2024, 08:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPM ModiLok Sabha electionsfiling of nomination papersLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT