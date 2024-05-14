Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers.
Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with his party leaders on the day he files his nomination papers for the general elections in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures on the day he files his nomination papers for the general elections in Varanasi.
