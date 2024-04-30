Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: ‘400 paar’

These days the BJP is not tom-toming 400+, its campaign plank in the initial days. The party had set a target of more than 400 seats for the NDA. Opponents say backlash from Dalits has prompted the BJP to go slow on its aggressive pitch. Rahul Gandhi has taken note of this omission and said in a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur: “Earlier Modi-ji used to say 400, now he is not even saying 150.” Rahul believes the reason for BJP abandoning the 400+ slogan is that there is a backlash from Dalits.

