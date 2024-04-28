JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: AAP Song

The EC has objected to eight phrases in the song, including 'jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', claiming they incite violence, questions integrity of judiciary and glorifies crimes.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 17:03 IST

Follow Us

A 2.05 minute campaign song starting with Arvind Kejriwal chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' has run into hurdles. The EC has objected to eight phrases in the song, including 'jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', claiming they incite violence, questions integrity of judiciary and glorifies crimes. Countering it, AAP’s Atishi says, “if BJP does dictatorship, it is right. But if someone talks about it, that is wrong. This shows that democracy is in danger. I want to urge the EC to act on the violations committed by BJP and not stop campaigns of opposition.”

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 April 2024, 17:03 IST)
AAPDelhiArvind KejriwalAtishiECelection campaignmodel code of conductInia News

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT