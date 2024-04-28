Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: AAP Song

A 2.05 minute campaign song starting with Arvind Kejriwal chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' has run into hurdles. The EC has objected to eight phrases in the song, including 'jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', claiming they incite violence, questions integrity of judiciary and glorifies crimes. Countering it, AAP’s Atishi says, “if BJP does dictatorship, it is right. But if someone talks about it, that is wrong. This shows that democracy is in danger. I want to urge the EC to act on the violations committed by BJP and not stop campaigns of opposition.”