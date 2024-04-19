Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Battle of Plassey to poll battle

Ever since BJP fielded Rajmata Amrita Roy as a candidate from Krishnanagar, several historical figures that dominated the pre-British era Bengal politics have become a part of the current political discourse. Amrita belongs to the family of Maharaja Krishna Chandra Roy who ruled a princely state for more than 50 years in the 18th century and joined hands with the British to defeat the last independent Nawab of Bengal Siraj-ud-Daullah. Siraj ruled for about 14 months before he was defeated in the Battle of Plassey. Krishna Chandra was one of the key people who conspired against Siraj. Trinamool now flags Maharaja Krishna Chandra’s role as a traitor while campaigning against Rajmata, who is contesting against firebrand AITC leader Mohua Moitra.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here